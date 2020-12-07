Get the latest market trends in your inbox

COVID-19 ruling changes the merger math

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Several merger agreements collapsed earlier this year, with acquirers arguing that COVID-19 had rendered the original deal terms moot. Target companies claimed it was little more than buyer's remorse — there were suits and countersuits.

Driving the news: One of the larger disputes, between Mirae Asset Global Investments and Anbang Insurance Group, was decided last week by a Delaware judge in favor of the buyer. And his rationale could have wide-ranging implications.

The state of play: South Korea-based Mirae in 2019 agreed to pay $5.8 billion to purchase 15 U.S. luxury hotels from China's Anbang, with plans to close the transaction in early 2020.

  • Anbang sued Mirae in April for failing to complete the deal. Mirae at the time said it still wanted to close, despite difficulties in obtaining financing, but that Anbang hadn't met closing conditions. One month later, Mirae countersued.

The latest: Judge Travis Laster did not find that the pandemic triggered a material adverse clause in the merger agreement, instead saying that COVID-19 was covered by the MAE's exemption for calamities or natural disasters.

Yes, but: Laster wrote that many of Anbang's actions prompted by the pandemic, such as partial hotel closures and employee layoffs, violated Delaware rules that a target company maintain "ordinary course of business."

  • More specifically, Laster said it didn't matter if Anbang's changes were in line with those of hospitality industry peers. All that mattered was that they weren't consistent with Anbang's own "ordinary course of business."
  • Mirae not only got to walk away from the deal without penalty, but also gets back a $582 million deposit, plus interest.

The bottom line: Laster's ruling might have obliterated the value of MAE clause language, and provided a bonanza to buyside lawyers. It also could create perverse incentives to target companies in the midst of macro crisis, suggesting that it's more expedient to hemorrhage money than to alter operations.

Courtenay Brown
28 mins ago - Economy & Business

Survey: CEO confidence soars above pre-pandemic levels

Data: Business Roundtable; Chart: Axios Visuals

CEO confidence rebounded above pre-pandemic levels this quarter, according to a survey of 150 chief executives of the largest U.S. companies by lobbying group Business Roundtable.

Why it matters: The index, which is still below the record high seen in the wake of Trump's corporate tax cuts, reflects corporate America's expectations for sales, hiring and spending — which hit rock bottom when the pandemic hit. Now CEOs are feeling even better than before the coronavirus roiled the economy.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden Cabinet tracker

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden is stocking his administration with experienced hands while seeking to fulfill a campaign pledge to form a Cabinet that "looks like America."

Driving the news: Biden unveiled his health team on Monday, announcing that he would tap California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as Health and Human Services secretary and Harvard infectious disease expert Rochelle Walensky to be director of the CDC.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The world has a weak dollar problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Even after sinking by 13% since its March peak and coming off its worst week in a month, the dollar's downward spiral has gone largely unmentioned by central banks. But that could change as the values of many major currencies have strengthened to their highest levels in years against the greenback.

Why it matters: The dollar's decline could add significant challenges to the recovery of export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, which prefer weaker currencies that make their products more attractive to foreign buyers.

