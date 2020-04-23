Tensions grow for minor league baseball teams amid reports of contraction

Minor League Baseball has denied a report claiming they are prepared to agree to the contraction of 42 clubs, which would reduce the number of affiliated teams by 25%.

Yes, but: Given that the landscape has only gotten worse since MLB first proposed reducing the number of affiliated clubs six months ago, it's worth taking that denial with a grain of salt.

What to watch: Here are the 42 clubs that were reportedly part of MLB's original contraction plan. If any teams are on the chopping block, they’re likely listed here.