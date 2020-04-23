Tensions grow for minor league baseball teams amid reports of contraction
Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Minor League Baseball has denied a report claiming they are prepared to agree to the contraction of 42 clubs, which would reduce the number of affiliated teams by 25%.
Yes, but: Given that the landscape has only gotten worse since MLB first proposed reducing the number of affiliated clubs six months ago, it's worth taking that denial with a grain of salt.
What to watch: Here are the 42 clubs that were reportedly part of MLB's original contraction plan. If any teams are on the chopping block, they’re likely listed here.
- A-C: Auburn Doubledays (N.Y.), Batavia Muckdogs (N.Y.), Binghamton Rumble Ponies (N.Y.), Billings Mustangs (Mont.), Bluefield Blue Jays (W.Va.), Bristol Pirates (Va.), Burlington Bees (Iowa), Burlington Royals (N.C.), Chattanooga Lookouts (Tenn.), Clinton LumberKings (Iowa), Connecticut Tigers
- D-I: Danville Braves (Va.), Daytona Tortugas (Fla.), Elizabethton Twins (Tenn.), Erie SeaWolves (Pa.), Florida Fire Frogs, Frederick Keys (Md.), Grand Junction Rockies (Colo.), Great Falls Voyagers (Mont.), Greeneville Reds (Tenn.), Hagerstown Suns (Md.), Idaho Falls Chukars (Idaho)
- J-P: Jackson Generals (Tenn.), Johnson City Cardinals (Tenn.) Kingsport Mets (Tenn.), Lancaster Jethawks (Calif.), Lexington Legends (Ky.), Lowell Spinners (Mass.), Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Ohio), Missoula PaddleHeads (Mont.), Ogden Raptors (Utah), Orem Owlz (Utah), Princeton Rays (W.Va.)
- Q-W: Quad Cities River Bandits (Iowa), Rocky Mountain Vibes (Colo.), Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Ore.), State College Spikes (Pa.), Staten Island Yankees (N.Y.), Tri-City Dust Devils (Wash.), Vermont Lake Monsters, West Virginia Power, Williamsport Crosscutters (Pa.)