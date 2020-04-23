1 hour ago - Sports

Tensions grow for minor league baseball teams amid reports of contraction

Kendall Baker

Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Minor League Baseball has denied a report claiming they are prepared to agree to the contraction of 42 clubs, which would reduce the number of affiliated teams by 25%.

Yes, but: Given that the landscape has only gotten worse since MLB first proposed reducing the number of affiliated clubs six months ago, it's worth taking that denial with a grain of salt.

What to watch: Here are the 42 clubs that were reportedly part of MLB's original contraction plan. If any teams are on the chopping block, they’re likely listed here.

  • A-C: Auburn Doubledays (N.Y.), Batavia Muckdogs (N.Y.), Binghamton Rumble Ponies (N.Y.), Billings Mustangs (Mont.), Bluefield Blue Jays (W.Va.), Bristol Pirates (Va.), Burlington Bees (Iowa), Burlington Royals (N.C.), Chattanooga Lookouts (Tenn.), Clinton LumberKings (Iowa), Connecticut Tigers
  • D-I: Danville Braves (Va.), Daytona Tortugas (Fla.), Elizabethton Twins (Tenn.), Erie SeaWolves (Pa.), Florida Fire Frogs, Frederick Keys (Md.), Grand Junction Rockies (Colo.), Great Falls Voyagers (Mont.), Greeneville Reds (Tenn.), Hagerstown Suns (Md.), Idaho Falls Chukars (Idaho)
  • J-P: Jackson Generals (Tenn.), Johnson City Cardinals (Tenn.) Kingsport Mets (Tenn.), Lancaster Jethawks (Calif.), Lexington Legends (Ky.), Lowell Spinners (Mass.), Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Ohio), Missoula PaddleHeads (Mont.), Ogden Raptors (Utah), Orem Owlz (Utah), Princeton Rays (W.Va.)
  • Q-W: Quad Cities River Bandits (Iowa), Rocky Mountain Vibes (Colo.), Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Ore.), State College Spikes (Pa.), Staten Island Yankees (N.Y.), Tri-City Dust Devils (Wash.), Vermont Lake Monsters, West Virginia Power, Williamsport Crosscutters (Pa.)

Kim Hart

Budget desperation deepens for local governments

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The city and county budget crisis is deepening.

Driving the news: Local governments were left out of the latest coronavirus relief package passed by Senate on Tuesday, despite mayors from across the country asking for $250 billion in direct aid to help cities continue to function as tax revenue plummets and coronavirus-mitigation costs skyrocket.

Joann Muller

Automakers are preparing to restart production in early May

VW's Chattanooga, Tenn., factory plans to resume production May 4. (Photo: VW)

The auto industry is shuddering back to life, after a six-week coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Why it matters: Vehicle manufacturing represents 3% of the nation's gross domestic product and employs 649,000 hourly U.S. workers. Resuming production will not only be a shot in the arm for the American economy, it could also set the tone for how other businesses reopen under strict health safety precautions.

Kendall Baker

Canada's role in the return of pro sports after coronavirus

Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

President Trump has spoken regularly about the return of sports. But in Canada, where large gatherings have been banned through August in much of the country, there's less urgency to bring them back.

Why it matters: Canada is home to 12 franchises that are part of North America's five major sports leagues, all currently weighing how and when to resume play.

