Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Minnesota is now expected to see a $1.6 billion surplus instead of $1.3 billion deficit over the next two years, according to an updated state budget forecast released today.
Why it matters: The swing is a sign of the strength of the state's pandemic economic recovery — one that could make it easier for Gov. Tim Walz and legislators to strike a deal on a two-year state spending plan by the summer deadline.
- Earlier forecasts predicting a big deficit could have required deep cuts to state programs or revenue hikes to balance the budget.
What they're saying: Higher-than-anticipated state tax revenues, reductions in spending and an "improved U.S. economic outlook that is bolstered by large federal actions," such as the December stimulus package, helped fill the gap, according to the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget.
Yes, but: "Improvements to the economic outlook have not been spread equally as unemployment continues to disproportionately impact lower-wage workers," MMB notes.
The big picture: It's not just Minnesota. Many states and local governments are reporting that COVID-19's hit to their budgets weren't as bad as initially feared, the Wall Street Journal reported.