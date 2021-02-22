Sign up for our daily briefing

Minnesota Twins, Target Field taking steps to welcome back fans

Photo: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins are using spring training as a testing ground for bringing fans back to Target Field — and both team and state leaders are expressing optimism about the prospect of making it work.

Why it matters: The Twins lost out on more than $100 million in revenue during last year's shortened season played in an empty stadium, according to one Forbes estimate.

  • Game-day crowds could also provide a much-needed boost in business for struggling bars and restaurants.

What's happening: The team is working with Maplewood-based 3M to develop new safety protocols, including cleaning practices and plans for getting fans in and out.

  • For spring training in Fort Myers, Florida, the team is requiring fans to wear face coverings, except when eating or drinking. Seating is based on socially distanced "pods" of groups of two or four, per MLB.com.

Driving the news: A proposal submitted to Gov. Tim Walz would allow the Twins to welcome up to 10,000 ticket-holders — about 25% capacity — during the regular season, per Fox9.

  • In order for that to happen, Walz would need to lift or change restrictions on large gatherings, including sporting events.

What they're saying: Twins vice president of operations Matt Foy told Fox9 he's "confident we can open the season with some fans in the building." And a Walz spokesman tells us the governor is "eager to get back to Target Field," though he didn't commit to opening day.

  • "If Minnesotans continue to work hard to keep the virus under control while vaccinations ramp up, we’re optimistic we can get fans back in the stands in some capacity this season."

Between the lines: With cases and hospitalizations remaining at manageable levels and vaccinations picking up, we seem to be on the right track.

  • Even Anthony Fauci says there's a "pretty good chance" of a full MLB season with limited fans if cases continue to drop.

What's next: The new game-day protocols will get their first test when the Twins face off against the Boston Red Sox in Florida on Sunday.

Jeff Tracy
7 hours ago - Sports

The lab powering pandemic sports

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

BioReference Laboratories, Inc. has been a key cog in the sports-amid-a-pandemic machine, providing tailor-made, COVID-19 testing solutions for most major American sports leagues.

What to know: Founded in 1981 and owned by parent company OPKO Health, BioReference is one of the largest full-service, specialty laboratories in the U.S., averaging 50-60,000 PCR tests per day.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
14 mins ago - World

Netanyahu corruption hearings postponed until after Israel's election

Netanyahu ahead of his most recent court appearance. Photo: Reuven Castro/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got some good news on Monday: the testimony phase of his trial won't begin until after Israel's March 23 elections.

Why it matters: Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in connection with a series of corruption scandals. If witness testimony and the presentation of evidence began before the election, it could have dominated the news cycle and damaged his hopes of winning a majority.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Americans wearing masks in 2022 is "possible," Fauci says.
  2. Vaccine: Federal government to open mass vaccination site in Tampa.
  3. Economics: Small businesses say even second round of PPP loans not enoughU.S. growth expectations are going through the roof.
  4. Local: Denver breaks from Colorado's vaccine plan Twin Cities and some Midwest metros fare better economically than rest of U.S.
  5. World: Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to fully reopen England's economy by June.
