Minnesota Twins, Target Field taking steps to welcome back fans

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images
The Minnesota Twins are using spring training as a testing ground for bringing fans back to Target Field — and both team and state leaders are expressing optimism about the prospect of making it work.
Why it matters: The Twins lost out on more than $100 million in revenue during last year's shortened season played in an empty stadium, according to one Forbes estimate.
- Game-day crowds could also provide a much-needed boost in business for struggling bars and restaurants.
What's happening: The team is working with Maplewood-based 3M to develop new safety protocols, including cleaning practices and plans for getting fans in and out.
- For spring training in Fort Myers, Florida, the team is requiring fans to wear face coverings, except when eating or drinking. Seating is based on socially distanced "pods" of groups of two or four, per MLB.com.
Driving the news: A proposal submitted to Gov. Tim Walz would allow the Twins to welcome up to 10,000 ticket-holders — about 25% capacity — during the regular season, per Fox9.
- In order for that to happen, Walz would need to lift or change restrictions on large gatherings, including sporting events.
What they're saying: Twins vice president of operations Matt Foy told Fox9 he's "confident we can open the season with some fans in the building." And a Walz spokesman tells us the governor is "eager to get back to Target Field," though he didn't commit to opening day.
- "If Minnesotans continue to work hard to keep the virus under control while vaccinations ramp up, we’re optimistic we can get fans back in the stands in some capacity this season."
Between the lines: With cases and hospitalizations remaining at manageable levels and vaccinations picking up, we seem to be on the right track.
- Even Anthony Fauci says there's a "pretty good chance" of a full MLB season with limited fans if cases continue to drop.
What's next: The new game-day protocols will get their first test when the Twins face off against the Boston Red Sox in Florida on Sunday.
- The regular season home opener, against the Seattle Mariners, is scheduled for April 8.