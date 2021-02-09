Minnesota state troopers tell drivers to slow down after 100% surge in citations

The State Patrol is pledging to crack down on speeders after a dangerous and deadly year on Minnesota roadways.

By the numbers: Troopers wrote 1,068 citations to drivers for going more than 100 mph in 2020 — a 100% increase from 2019.

120 people died in speed-related crashes, the most since 2008.

Driving the trend: Citations spiked after the stay-at-home order took effect in March.

"There's less congestion, there's more open road," State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said.

Be smart: Don't be like the Detroit Lakes driver who Langer said told officers he had to drive 122 mph ... because he was late to pick up his friends.

