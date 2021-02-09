Minnesota state troopers tell drivers to slow down after 100% surge in citations

Sign up for our daily briefing
The State Patrol is pledging to crack down on speeders after a dangerous and deadly year on Minnesota roadways.
By the numbers: Troopers wrote 1,068 citations to drivers for going more than 100 mph in 2020 — a 100% increase from 2019.
- 120 people died in speed-related crashes, the most since 2008.
Driving the trend: Citations spiked after the stay-at-home order took effect in March.
- "There's less congestion, there's more open road," State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said.
Be smart: Don't be like the Detroit Lakes driver who Langer said told officers he had to drive 122 mph ... because he was late to pick up his friends.
This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.