Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Minnesota General Manager Jerry Hammer isn't ready to say the Great Minnesota Get-Together is on for 2021, but he's encouraged by the vaccine rollout and recent herd immunity projections.
The state of play: "Looking at what we know today and looking at trends and where we're headed, some sort of outdoor event is certainly an expectation," Hammer told Axios.
Driving the news: The Fair is still six months away, but planning ramps up in the spring. Last year, Hammer and his board of governors made the call to cancel in late May.
On the table: Hammer and his staff are considering many options for a 2021 Fair, including a mask requirement and attendance limits.
- But the dates, Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, will not change, Hammer said. That's because vendors have scheduled travel across Minnesota and the nation.
Gov. Tim Walz wouldn't commit to a timeline yesterday for deciding on the fair and other large events, but said he's also optimistic given the "trajectory we're on."
- "You hit these milestones, these are the types of activities that would come back, whether that's increased capacity of the stadium or looking at the State Fair," he told reporters.
Vendor status: The State Fair brings in thousands of vendors who do everything from bake cookies to operate rides in the Midway to sell kitchenware and lawnmowers.
- Many of those vendors make their living almost exclusively on state and country fairs. Business was wiped out in 2020.
- The State Fair surveyed those vendors in November. "We've had next to no fallout — so far, anyway," Hammer said.
The big picture: Hammer is in regular contact with a group of state fair operators in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Iowa.
- The CEO of the Iowa State Fair said earlier this month that, barring a significant resurgence of COVID, the Aug. 12-22 festivities would be back.
This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.