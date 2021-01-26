Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minnesota's budget battle begins

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Gov. Tim Walz unveils his state budget proposal on Tuesday, kicking off a months-long budget fight that will eventually determine everything from the taxes and fees you pay to how much money your kids' schools receive.

The state of play: The plan will include a new fund to reimburse local governments for unanticipated public safety costs, including those related to civil unrest, Axios has exclusively learned.

Here's what else is on the table:

  • Tax increases for those Walz has said should "pay their fair share."
  • State agency cuts.
  • Changes to schools focused on promoting racial equity.
  • More funding for new and existing programs meant to help those hardest hit by the pandemic, including a proposed paid family leave benefit for all workers.

The big picture: The state is projected to face a $1.3 billion deficit in the next two-year budget, and lawmakers are constitutionally required to offset that gap by July. But Walz has said the toll of the pandemic necessitates more state spending for the state's most vulnerable, not less.

  • "This is not the time for austerity," Walz told members of the progressive coalition ISAIAH on Sunday.

The other side: Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) told Torey he wants to "reduce spending slightly" and tap the state's rainy day fund to balance the budget "without raising taxes."

  • The proposed public safety fund could also be a sticking point. Gazelka said he's concerned that providing reimbursements to cities that cut their police budget, such as Minneapolis, would be "inappropriate."

What to watch: The final budget will likely look dramatically different from what Walz unveils today, for two big reasons:

  1. A divided Legislature means any eventual deal needs sign-off from the GOP majority in the Senate.
  2. Improvements in the economy — or an infusion of federal aid — could also shrink the size of the deficit by the summer deadline.

Setting expectations: Budget fights typically come down to the wire. Check back in May, as the end of session nears, for progress towards a deal.

  • If lawmakers don't reach an agreement, it'll lead to a government shutdown.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
Jan 25, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

What's next for Minnesota's COVID vaccine rollout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

State officials say President Biden's pledge to complete 100 million coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days could result in the state getting enough doses to come close to hitting herd immunity in the coming months.

Why it matters: If successful, it could mean returning to a state more closely resembling normalcy this summer. But getting there would require a big lift.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer rattles reconciliation saber

More than an aisle separates Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, seen in the Senate Chamber after the Capitol siege. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chuck Schumer is expected to telegraph, as soon as tonight, that he will use his political muscle to pass some of his party’s priorities — like President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Why it matters: While the Senate majority leader wants to work with Republicans on key legislation, advisers say, he will make clear that using the simple majority vote inherent in the budget reconciliation process is one of the big sticks at his disposal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay BrownFelix Salmon
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Reddit traders look to pummel Wall Street's old guard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Reddit traders are taking on Wall Street pros at their own game with this basic mantra: Stocks will always go up.

Why it matters: Their trades — egged on in Reddit threads — have played a role in historic market activity in recent days.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow