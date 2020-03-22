45 mins ago - Health

Minnesota hospitals ask former prison to convert into coronavirus care center

Marisa Fernandez

M Health Fairview medical assistants in Minnesota assisting testing for COVID-19. Photo: Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Three western counties in Minnesota are examining whether to transform a vacant prison facility into a medical center to treat coronavirus patients, AP reports.

The big picture: Every part of the U.S. is at risk for a severe shortage of hospital beds as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, according to several academic and scientific models. Prison owner CoreCivic said it would provide the facility free of charge for the state, which has less than 150 cases.

Bob Herman

No part of the U.S. has enough hospital beds for a coronavirus crisis

There's a growing fear the U.S. will have to ration hospital beds like Iran or Italy (above). Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Every corner of the U.S. is at risk for a severe shortage of hospital beds as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, according to new simulations from Harvard, mapped out by ProPublica and the New York Times.

Why it matters: Total nationwide capacity for health care supplies doesn't always matter, because hospitals in one area can help out neighboring systems when they're overwhelmed by a crisis. But these projections indicate that won't be an option with the coronavirus — everybody will be hurting at the same time.

Orion Rummler

Washington state officials confirm first coronavirus death in U.S.

School district officials have closed Jackson High School for three days of cleaning after a student, who did not recently travel to any countries affected the COVID-19, coronavirus, tested positive for the virus. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

A patient in Washington state has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, state health officials told reporters in call with the CDC on Saturday.

The latest: Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County, said the deceased patient was "a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions." State officials reported two new patients who are presumed to have contracted the coronavirus: a 70-year-old woman who is a resident of a long-term care facility and a 40-year-old female health care worker from the same facility with no known travel outside of the U.S.

Jacob KnutsonOrion Rummler

Cuomo says Navy hospital ship will be deployed to New York City

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that President Trump has agreed to deploy a floating hospital called the USNS Comfort to New York Harbor to assist the state with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The ship's nearly 1,000 hospital beds aim to help reduce the risk of a severe bed shortage if the virus rapidly worsens and strains the state's health care system. New York has so far reported more than 2,300 cases of the virus, according to the New York Times.

