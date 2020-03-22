Minnesota hospitals ask former prison to convert into coronavirus care center

Three western counties in Minnesota are examining whether to transform a vacant prison facility into a medical center to treat coronavirus patients, AP reports.

The big picture: Every part of the U.S. is at risk for a severe shortage of hospital beds as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, according to several academic and scientific models. Prison owner CoreCivic said it would provide the facility free of charge for the state, which has less than 150 cases.

