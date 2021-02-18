The Minnesota legislature's gender gap

Minnesota has made gains when it comes to gender parity at the State Capitol, but there's plenty of work to be done.

By the numbers: A record 72 women — 36% of the 201-member Legislature— are serving in the current session. But it's still got a ways to go until hitting 50%.

Minnesota is still slightly above the national average of 30%, though it doesn't even crack the top-10 nationally, according to data released late last week by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

