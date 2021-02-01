Sign up for our daily briefing

Minnesota takes another shot at legal pot

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

A push to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Minnesota is back.

What's happening: DFL state legislators will introduce "adult-use cannabis legislation" today.

By the numbers: Marijuana is legal in 15 states, including our neighbor South Dakota.

  • Experts estimate that legal weed could generate $300 million in tax revenue within five years — a small boost to the state's $50 billion budget.

Between the lines: There's added political incentive for Democrats to back pot legislation.

  • Candidates from pro-legalization parties ate into Democrats' vote totals in several close races in 2020, including contests that delivered the GOP its state Senate majority.

Yes, but: While polling suggests a slim majority of Minnesotans support the idea, opposition from Senate Republicans means it's not likely to pass this year.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

