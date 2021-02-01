Minnesota takes another shot at legal pot

Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios
A push to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Minnesota is back.
What's happening: DFL state legislators will introduce "adult-use cannabis legislation" today.
By the numbers: Marijuana is legal in 15 states, including our neighbor South Dakota.
- Experts estimate that legal weed could generate $300 million in tax revenue within five years — a small boost to the state's $50 billion budget.
Between the lines: There's added political incentive for Democrats to back pot legislation.
- Candidates from pro-legalization parties ate into Democrats' vote totals in several close races in 2020, including contests that delivered the GOP its state Senate majority.
Yes, but: While polling suggests a slim majority of Minnesotans support the idea, opposition from Senate Republicans means it's not likely to pass this year.
