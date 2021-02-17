Sign up for our daily briefing

How Minnesota plans to help its high schoolers

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

As more public high schoolers get the green light to finish the spring semester in person, educators, policymakers and parents are struggling with how to address the long-term effects of pandemic learning.

Driving the news: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will announce at noon today a strategy "to bring more middle and high school students back to the classroom," per a spokesman.

The big picture: Concerns about learning disruptions and mental health strains among teens have mounted after months of distance learning meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

What's next: Many experts and lawmakers say action will be needed to catch kids up.

  • Audrey Azoulay, direct0r-general of the international education agency UNESCO, told us more instruction time, tutoring and condensed curriculums that focus on fundamentals could help: "Remediation [programs] now will save significant expense down the line."
  • Walz has proposed spending millions on summer instruction, including special programs for high schoolers.

Yes, but: Some are also encouraging teachers and students to focus on rebuilding relationships and assessing actual needs before implementing one-size-fits-all policy fixes.

Of note: An estimated 182 middle and high public schools statewide are already open for in-person instruction, while 311 offer a hybrid model and 214 are doing distance learning, per the Minnesota Department of Education.

  • Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the districts in distance-only mode for upper grades.
  • Still, schools with in-person instruction could face closures again if new variants cause cases to rise.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on schools: "The goal will be 5 days a week"

President Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden on Tuesday sought to clarify what his administration means by promising to open schools in the first 100 days of his presidency, insisting that "the goal will be five days a week."

The big picture: Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden’s definition for open schools was in-classroom instruction by a teacher “at least one day a week.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Hedge funds will be the villain at GameStop hearing

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The House Financial Services Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow on "recent market volatility involving GameStop stock and other stocks" to continue the whodunnit of the current state of financial markets, especially U.S. stocks.

What's happening: Chair Maxine Waters will question the CEOs of Reddit, Robinhood, Citadel Securities, Melvin Capital and Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty or u/DeepF--kingValue.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

Democrats' very pricey, very small health care coverage expansion

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Congressional Budget Office doesn't expect much from House Democrats' plan to temporarily expand health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

The big picture: According to CBO's estimates, Democrats' proposals would cover fewer than 2 million uninsured Americans — at a cumulative cost of over $50 billion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

