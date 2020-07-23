Minnesota governor signs police accountability bill

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed a police accountability bill into law on Thursday, banning chokeholds like what was used on George Floyd in Minneapolis this May.

Why it matters: The legislation, which passed after nearly two months of negotiations and nationwide protests, comes as cities, states and police departments across the U.S. have reformed law enforcement tactics and scaled back excessive use of force on civilians following Floyd's death.

Details: The Minnesota Police Accountability Act also bans fear-based training for police and requires that officers intervene if they witness a colleague using excessive force.

It also gives the Minnesota attorney general independent jurisdiction over the prosecution of police-involved deaths.

What he's saying: “This bipartisan piece of legislation moves us toward a critical step towards criminal justice reform,” Walz said. “These critical reforms are long overdue. They are meant to strengthen transparency and community oversight.”