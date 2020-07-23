50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Minnesota governor signs police accountability bill

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in June. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed a police accountability bill into law on Thursday, banning chokeholds like what was used on George Floyd in Minneapolis this May.

Why it matters: The legislation, which passed after nearly two months of negotiations and nationwide protests, comes as cities, states and police departments across the U.S. have reformed law enforcement tactics and scaled back excessive use of force on civilians following Floyd's death.

Details: The Minnesota Police Accountability Act also bans fear-based training for police and requires that officers intervene if they witness a colleague using excessive force.

  • It also gives the Minnesota attorney general independent jurisdiction over the prosecution of police-involved deaths.

What he's saying: “This bipartisan piece of legislation moves us toward a critical step towards criminal justice reform,” Walz said. “These critical reforms are long overdue. They are meant to strengthen transparency and community oversight.”

Go deeper

Axios
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Derek Chauvin faces multiple tax felony charges

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, has been charged for allegedly "fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019," Washington County prosecutors announced in a statement Wednesday.

The big picture: He and Kellie Chauvin, who filed for divorce from him in June, face multiple tax-related felony charges. The pair are also accused of a failure to timely file Minnesota individual income tax returns from 2016 to 2019 following a probe launched last month by the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Oakdale Police Department.

Axios
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels parts of GOP convention in Jacksonville

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump says he's cancelled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, citing health concerns over coronavirus and a need to protect the public.

What he's saying: Trump made the announcement from the White House briefing room, saying he would still give a speech accepting the nomination "in a different form" and that delegates still would convene in Charlotte, NC, earlier that week as planned for party business. Trump claims he told his team "the timing for this event is not right, it's just not right," adding, "I have to protect the American people."

Zachary BasuStef W. Kight
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump bends DHS to his will

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's been a record 472 days since a Senate-confirmed secretary sat atop the Department of Homeland Security, the agency founded after 9/11 to defend the U.S. against terrorism and other threats.

Why it matters: Critics say President Trump's refusal to put Cabinet secretaries through the Senate confirmation process has allowed him to bend agencies like DHS to his will, Zachary Basu and Stef Kight report.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow