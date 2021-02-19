Sign up for our daily briefing

Minnesotans have the highest average credit score in the country

Data: Experian; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Minnesotans are No. 1 when it comes to good credit.

By the numbers: With an average score of 739, Minnesota outperformed all other states — and the national average of 711 — in reporting bureau Experian's annual ranking for 2020.

The big picture: Scores here increased six points between 2019 and 2020— a good sign for the financial health of residents during a tumultuous year.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter

Go deeper

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The Minnesota legislature's gender gap

Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Minnesota has made gains when it comes to gender parity at the State Capitol, but there's plenty of work to be done.

By the numbers: A record 72 women — 36% of the 201-member Legislature— are serving in the current session. But it's still got a ways to go until hitting 50%.

Go deeper
Torey Van OotNick Halter
Updated Feb 18, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities housing construction is strong, but not keeping up with demand

Despite the pandemic, developers built almost as many Twin Cities houses and apartments in 2020 as they did in 2019, according to preliminary numbers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The big picture: The Twin Cities metro area finished 2020 with 21,421 housing permits, 54% of which were multifamily units.

Go deeper
Marisa Fernandez
Updated Feb 18, 2021 - Health

American life expectancy fell by 1 year in the first half of 2020

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic drove life expectancy in the U.S. to its lowest level since 2006, according to new preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The big picture: Racial disparities in life expectancy also widened in the first half of 2020. White Americans now live an average of six years longer than Black Americans, up from about a four-year difference in 2019.

Go deeper

