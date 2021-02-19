Minnesotans have the highest average credit score in the country

Minnesotans are No. 1 when it comes to good credit.

By the numbers: With an average score of 739, Minnesota outperformed all other states — and the national average of 711 — in reporting bureau Experian's annual ranking for 2020.

The big picture: Scores here increased six points between 2019 and 2020— a good sign for the financial health of residents during a tumultuous year.

