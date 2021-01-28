Sign up for our daily briefing
Minnesota's system for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for citizens 65 and older again saw extraordinary demand this week.
By the numbers: More than 226,000 seniors entered the lottery for one of just 9,425 doses available at state pilot sites this week, MDH told Axios.
What's next: Seniors who got an appointment should have been notified yesterday.
- If you weren't picked, your name will automatically be put into next week's lottery.
1 hopeful thing: The federal government has committed to increasing Minnesota's shipments by about 10,000 shots a week. That development, plus a plan to re-allocate extra supply from large pharmacies, should lead to more appointments soon, Gov. Tim Walz told Axios.
- But patience is still required: Demand will continue to dwarf supply for the weeks ahead.
