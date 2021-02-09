Minnesota unlikely to authorize cocktails to-go any time soon

Still holding out for cocktails to-go here in Minnesota? Prepare to keep waiting.

What's happening: While other states have temporarily relaxed their laws, a plea from bars and restaurants to OK the sale of liquor and mixed drinks with takeout has faced resistance at Minnesota's Legislature for months.

Local restaurants are renewing their lobbying push with the new session.

The other side: Republican Sen. Gary Dahms, a key committee chair, says he remains opposed to the idea "even on a limited basis."

In a statement, Dahms said he's still concerned about diverting sales "from one type of struggling business to another" as well as "the idea of having mixed cocktails in people's vehicles."

Dahms said he's still concerned about diverting sales "from one type of struggling business to another" as well as "the idea of having mixed cocktails in people's vehicles." Of note: Dahms didn't specify what he meant by "struggling business." If it was liquor stores, they're actually doing quite well.

The big picture: Governors in some other states have allowed to-go liquor via executive order.

The Walz administration's public position, however, has been that they don't have the authority to do this themselves.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.