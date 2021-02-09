Minnesota unlikely to authorize cocktails to-go any time soon

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Restaurants and bars in New York have been serving to-go cocktails since March. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Getty Images
Still holding out for cocktails to-go here in Minnesota? Prepare to keep waiting.
What's happening: While other states have temporarily relaxed their laws, a plea from bars and restaurants to OK the sale of liquor and mixed drinks with takeout has faced resistance at Minnesota's Legislature for months.
- Local restaurants are renewing their lobbying push with the new session.
The other side: Republican Sen. Gary Dahms, a key committee chair, says he remains opposed to the idea "even on a limited basis."
- In a statement, Dahms said he's still concerned about diverting sales "from one type of struggling business to another" as well as "the idea of having mixed cocktails in people's vehicles."
- Of note: Dahms didn't specify what he meant by "struggling business." If it was liquor stores, they're actually doing quite well.
The big picture: Governors in some other states have allowed to-go liquor via executive order.
- The Walz administration's public position, however, has been that they don't have the authority to do this themselves.
This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.