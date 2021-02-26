Minneapolis poised to benefit from surge in domestic travel this spring

Adam Sacks, president of tourism economics for Oxford Economics, told the virtual Meet Minneapolis annual meeting on Thursday that 19 million Americans might opt for a domestic vacation instead of an international trip this year.

Why it matters: More people staying at home would be good for a faster tourism rebound in our area.

The state of play: Cities like Minneapolis are poised to capture post-vaccine travel as people whose earnings were unaffected by the pandemic get ready to spend, Sacks said.

He predicts travel picking back up as we head into summer.

Yes but: Sacks was followed at the event by Mayor Jacob Frey, who reminded listeners that the city's downtown will be protected by 2,000 National Guard members and 1,100 law enforcement officers during the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Not the most welcoming image for visitors.

The timing: Jury selection begins March 8 and could stretch deep into the spring, around the time when tourism is expected to pick back up.

"We will be open for business, especially ... through jury selection and the trial," Frey said. "We want Minneapolis residents and those visiting to be patronizing our businesses as much as possible."

