Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis' downtown development stayed hot in 2020

Data: City of Minneapolis; Chart: Axios Visuals

The city of Minneapolis permitted just shy of $1.8 billion in construction projects in 2020.

  • The big picture: That's right on par with the past five years, which have been some of the hottest in the city's history.

Why it matters: The narrative that a summer of civil unrest and concerns about high-density living — even after the pandemic — would scare residents and developers out of the city isn't bearing out.

  • From luxury hotels and condos to low-income housing, developers kept building at a healthy clip.

Yes, but: Developers who had secured financing for projects pre-COVID-19 were not going to throw away months — in some cases, years — of work, so they broke ground despite the uncertainty.

The state of play: The city is expecting another strong year of private construction in 2021, according to Andrea Brennan, Minneapolis' interim director of planning and economic development.

The evidence, driven by historically low interest rates and cash-flush investors:

  • There's been steady activity at the Minneapolis Planning Commission for new projects. Urban planner Alex Schieferdecker, who has been tracking the commission for years, said it approved the most housing units in a decade during 2020.
  • Developers can't build housing fast enough to keep pace with the city's growing population. Seven of the 10 biggest Minneapolis projects in 2020 were primarily housing.
  • A public meeting last week to discuss the city's new building guidelines for its controversial 2040 Plan drew more than 100 developers, prompting Brennan's staff to schedule an additional meeting.

What's next: Expect the development to spread away from downtown, according to Brennan. The 2040 Plan is opening up more corridors for denser and taller projects — and virtually every city lot is zoned to allow triplexes.

  • "That shift will continue as we see more interest in smaller and mid-scale infill development," Brennan said.

Worth noting: Building permits in St. Paul for 2020 totaled $397 million. The city averaged about $450 million annually between 2015 and 2019.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 1, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Helicopters swarmed South Minneapolis to crack down on carjackings

A helicopter over Minneapolis in May 2020. Photo: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The high volume of helicopter traffic over South Minneapolis last week was part of a "coordinated, targeted, and multi-jurisdictional operation ... to crackdown on carjackings," the Minneapolis Police Department confirms.

Why it matters: The frequency of flights sparked complaints from residents, who say the choppers are an unwelcome reminder of the trauma the neighborhood experienced following George Floyd's killing.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hawley rakes in grassroots cash after Capitol attack

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attends the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

January was Sen. Josh Hawley's best fundraising month—by far—since his 2018 election, with a flood of small-dollar donations more than eclipsing the corporate cash he lost after leading an effort to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Why it matters: Corporate PACs cut ties with the Missouri Republican after the Capitol insurrection that followed the Hawley-led gambit. But his grassroots fundraising bonanza in the weeks after shows the GOP base still firmly in Hawley's camp.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: U.S. charitable contributions soared during pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Americans gave generously to charity in 2019 and even more generously in the first half of 2020, according to data from the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: Data on giving from donor-advised funds, or DAFs, shows a 15.4% increase in total charitable donations in fiscal 2019, to $27.4 billion. In the first half of 2020, the pace of giving picked up further, with giving rising by 30% compared to a year previously.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!