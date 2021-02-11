How the first Black owner of a distillery in the U.S. is grappling with dual crises

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

How the first Black owner of a distillery in the U.S. is grappling with dual crises

Chris Montana’s Du Nord Craft Spirits faced double pain this year. The pandemic shut down his cocktail room and, just as he was getting ready to reopen, his business was severely damaged during the riots after George Floyd’s death.

What's next: Montana, the first Black owner of a distillery in the U.S., told Nick during the Smart Take event that he is pouring his energy into supporting Black and brown business owners as Lake Street rebuilds.

"We're trying ... to get more BIPOC owners out there into the community and visible in the community. So people can look up and say, 'You know what, that's not some distant business community. Those are our people.' So when when that anger blows over, it won't get directed at our business corridors. Instead, we'll go perhaps to a more constructive place, which is pushing for political change."

What's next: Montana's Du Nord Foundation has raised nearly $1 million to help minority small business owners hurt by the civil unrest. He's also working to build a business incubator for people of color and women.

  • Montana, who grew up on Lake Street, is looking for a space for a new distillery and cocktail room.

Go deeper.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Axios Events
Updated 21 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: Small Business Recovery in Minneapolis

Axios hosted a virtual conversation on Black-owned businesses, PPP loans and the future of the economy in Minneapolis featuring Senator Amy Klobuchar (D - Minn.) and Du Nord Craft Spirits CEO and owner Chris Montana.

Axios
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The back half of 16 hours of arguments from the House impeachment managers is set to kick off on Thursday at noon, as the Senate plows full steam ahead in its unprecedented trial of a former president.

The big picture: Donald Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Top central bankers turn their backs on inflation fears

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Samuel Corum, Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Two of the world's foremost central bankers reinforced their positions on the potential for damaging inflation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, saying in no uncertain terms that they simply don't see it.

Why it matters: This is exactly what former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned about in his recent op-ed in the Washington Post, citing the potential for "inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow