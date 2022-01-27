Sign up for our daily briefing

Mindy Kaling to advise crypto investor

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer

Mindy Kaling. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling seems serious about crypto.

Driving the news: The comedian of “The Office” fame has signed on as an “entertainment adviser” to Katie Haun, one of the most influential crypto investors in the world, per Fortune

The back story: The two met last year in L.A. at a dinner in which Gwyneth Paltrow also reportedly attended.

  • Haun was with a16z at the time and is now in the process of raising a new crypto fund, reportedly with a $1 billion target valuation.
  • Kaling, along with Paltrow, invested in bitcoin mining company TeraWulf.

What they’re saying: “I think I said yes before [Haun] finished the question,” Kaling told Fortune’s Michal Lev-Ram in an exclusive.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla delays Cybertruck until 2023

Tesla debuts the Cybertruck in Hawthorne, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla is at risk of falling behind on one of the most critical products in the American auto industry: pickups.

Why it matters: Pickups are the most profitable segment in the business and account for the first, second and third best-selling vehicles in the country. Without a serious pickup strategy, Tesla could miss out on a huge source of future income.

Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Defense taking steps to mitigate civilian harm after botched airstrikes

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on Sept. 1, 2021. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a directive Thursday to improve the U.S. military's approach to civilian harm mitigation and response, calling it a "strategic and a moral imperative."

Why it matters: The Pentagon has faced criticism for years for amassing civilian casualties in its missions, especially in the Middle East. New York Times investigations have found systemic failures in efforts to prevent civilian deaths, as well as a cover-up of a 2019 airstrike that killed dozens of women and children in Syria.

Dave Lawler
4 hours ago - World

Mapped: The world's most and least corrupt countries

Expand chart
Data: Transparency International; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

The most corrupt governments in the world are in South Sudan, Syria and Somalia, according to Transparency International's annual index, while the "cleanest" are in Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.

  • Breaking it down: The U.S. is 27th, China 66th, India 85th, Brazil 96th and Russia 136th. Scroll over the map to see each country's ranking.
