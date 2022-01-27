Mindy Kaling to advise crypto investor

Mindy Kaling seems serious about crypto.

Driving the news: The comedian of “The Office” fame has signed on as an “entertainment adviser” to Katie Haun, one of the most influential crypto investors in the world, per Fortune.

The back story: The two met last year in L.A. at a dinner in which Gwyneth Paltrow also reportedly attended.

Haun was with a16z at the time and is now in the process of raising a new crypto fund, reportedly with a $1 billion target valuation.

Kaling, along with Paltrow, invested in bitcoin mining company TeraWulf.

What they’re saying: “I think I said yes before [Haun] finished the question,” Kaling told Fortune’s Michal Lev-Ram in an exclusive.