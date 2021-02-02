23.2 million Americans to bet on Super Bowl

23.2 million Americans plan to bet a total of $4.3 billion on Sunday's Super Bowl, according to new American Gaming Association research.

7.6 million plan to bet with an online sportsbook, up 63% year-over-year.

1.8 million plan to place a bet with a bookie, down 21%.

The state of play: Since last year's game, 35 million Americans have gained the ability to legally bet in their home states with seven new jurisdictions now live: Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Montana, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington, D.C.