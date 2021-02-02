Sign up for our daily briefing

23.2 million Americans to bet on Super Bowl

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Reproduced from American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

23.2 million Americans plan to bet a total of $4.3 billion on Sunday's Super Bowl, according to new American Gaming Association research.

  • 7.6 million plan to bet with an online sportsbook, up 63% year-over-year.
  • 1.8 million plan to place a bet with a bookie, down 21%.

The state of play: Since last year's game, 35 million Americans have gained the ability to legally bet in their home states with seven new jurisdictions now live: Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Montana, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

  • Legal: 20 states and Washington, D.C.
  • Legal, not yet operational: Five states
  • Active bills: 13 states
  • No bills: 12 states

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
29 mins ago - Sports

Australian Open set to bring a slice of normalcy to the sports world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 2021 Australian Open, which begins Monday, will be the most normal sporting event the world has seen in nearly a year.

Driving the news: Up to 30,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the two-week event, Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said this weekend.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stock traders return to buy the dip

Stock indexes around the globe bounced back on Monday as traders bought the dip in equities following last week's market drubbing.

Why it matters: With hedge funds selling out of top tech names and volatility spiking, there had been worry that the market's bull run could be in danger. Monday's price action showed there is still a contingent of bullish traders willing to bargain hunt after stocks fall.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Pandemic puts Peak TV on pause

Reproduced from an FX Networks Research report; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of new original scripted series finally declined last year, after growing steadily for the past decade to over 500 new shows in 2019.

Why it matters: Pandemic-related production delays forced many TV networks and streamers to rely more heavily on unscripted series, like reality shows and animation, as well as licensing shows from foreign networks for U.S. audiences.

