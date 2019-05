The big picture: They don't really like any of the Democratic candidates, either, and it seems like they're still shopping around.

30% of those polled said they'd support some other candidate over the leading 13 Democratic candidates. That breaks down to 53% of independents, 44% of Republicans and just 12% of Democrats.

Over 40% indicated they'd prefer someone else over 9 potential GOP challengers to Trump, including Vice President Mike Pence, Sens. Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney and Ted Cruz, and former Gov. John Kasich.

Why it matters: Although millennials will account for a smaller share of the electorate in 2020 than they did in 2016, they're a highly targeted voting group — particularly by Democrats. This survey suggests there's a lot of room to grow with younger voters, especially independents who might be more persuadable.

Between the lines: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are tied at 17% support, although Biden beats Sanders by double digits among African Americans and Asian Americans.

Climate change and health care are the leading issues across all groups, but that changes by party affiliation.

Democrats ranked climate change, health care and income inequality as their top issues.

Independents selected health care, and Republicans ranked immigration as their top issue heading into 2020.

