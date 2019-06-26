Survey: Millenials, Gen Z'ers comfort with LGBTQ people dips

People ages 18 to 34 — a mix of millennials and Gen Z'ers — feel less comfortable around LGBTQ people than their older counterparts, new polling from Harris Poll/GLAAD shows.

Why it matters: This age group has shown its lowest level of LGBTQ support since 2015, when GLAD began its annual "Accelerating Acceptance" survey. GLAAD's findings also contradict the assumption that younger generations — which have grown up with legalized same-sex marriage and better LGBTQ media representation— are more accepting of LGBTQ rights than previous generations.