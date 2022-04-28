Military considers college athletic scholarships for service time

The U.S. military is mulling a plan that would fund college athletic scholarships in exchange for mandatory service, Sportico reports.

Why it matters: The initiative could solve two key issues: inefficient recruiting within the armed forces, and financial unease in college athletics, where non-revenue sports face increasing cuts.

By the numbers: The Pentagon has requested a record $773 billion budget for 2023, which includes $1.32 billion for recruiting and advertising, and billions more for basic training.

By comparison, FBS schools reported spending $653 million in scholarship costs outside of football and basketball in 2020-21.

FBS schools reported spending $653 million in scholarship costs outside of football and basketball in 2020-21. Nearly 300 NCAA sports programs have been eliminated or suspended in the COVID era, which wreaked financial havoc on athletic departments.

Details: The idea is the brainchild of Dave Maloney, a former Auburn track athlete whose company, Orchestra Macrosystems, is an Air Force contractor.

Under his plan, the Department of Defense would offer to replace school-funded athletic scholarships for every sport other than football and basketball.

the Department of Defense would offer to replace school-funded athletic scholarships for every sport other than football and basketball. Those athletes would have no obligations while in school, but would be committed to a yet-to-be-determined amount of service once their college careers conclude.

The backdrop: There are already options for high school athletes interested in both college sports and military service, including competing at service academies and going through ROTC.

That said, service academies can only provide a limited number of opportunities for student-athletes, and the rigors of ROTC make it difficult to combine with sports.

service academies can only provide a limited number of opportunities for student-athletes, and the rigors of ROTC make it difficult to combine with sports. Of the 27,000 Army ROTC cadets on campuses each year, roughly 500 to 700 are NCAA athletes, per the Army's recruiting arm.

State of play: Maloney says he and his paid advisers — including retired Army and Air Force generals — have discussed the plan with high-ranking military officials.