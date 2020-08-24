38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

State Dept. memos warn employees against attending political party conventions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 24. Photo: Debbie Hill/pool/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department warned employees last month to not "improperly engage" the agency in "the political process" as the 2020 election draws near, per an internal memo released by House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) on Monday.

Why it matters: Pompeo is slated to speak Tuesday at the Republican National Convention.

Between the lines: The memo implores employees to follow the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity. Politico first reported on the memos.

What they're saying: A separate document from the agency's legal office, released by Engel and dated Dec. 2019, says that Senate-confirmed presidential appointees may not attend a political party convention or convention-related event.

  • “Secretary Pompeo will address the convention in his personal capacity," a State Department spokesperson emailed in a statement.
  • "No State Department resources will be used. Staff are not involved in preparing the remarks or in the arrangements for Secretary Pompeo's appearance. The State Department will not bear any costs in conjunction with this appearance," the spokesperson said.

Read the 2019 memo:

Jonathan Swan
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

This week's Republican National Convention will be The Trump Show from start to finish, aiming for ratings-juicing stunts, attention-grabbing speeches from MAGA stars, and executive power as performance art, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What to expect: "Think of each night like an episode," says one source. "And what would an episode be without an appearance from the star?"

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott headline the first night of the Republican National Convention, which kicks off at 8:30 pm tonight.

📸The big picture: The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production.

👀 Sneak peek: Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones to argue his party has abandoned Black voters

📝 Between the lines: Trump campaign releases second-term agenda.

🗣️ Schedule: This week's convention speakers

Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tonight's RNC sneak peek

Screenshot: MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” 

I'm told this is the speech from tonight's Republican National Convention opener that the Trump campaign thinks will get the buzz tomorrow.

What to watch: In the 9 p.m. ET hour, Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia, will argue that Democrats have abandoned Black voters and the working class.

