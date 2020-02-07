1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pence: "We'll see" if U.K.'s Huawei decision threatens trade deal

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence told CNBC Friday that "we'll see" if the U.K.'s decision to allow Chinese telecom firm Huawei to build part of its 5G network will impact forthcoming trade talks between the U.S. and U.K.

Why it matters: Striking a trade deal with the U.S. is one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top priorities post-Brexit.

  • The U.S. has repeatedly expressed concern over Huawei's technology, arguing that it poses a national security risk since the telecommunication equipment could be used by the Chinese government for espionage.

What he's saying: Pence said the U.S. is "profoundly disappointed" about the decision because he told Johnson in September that "the moment the U.K. was out of Brexit we were willing to begin to negotiate free trade arrangement with the U.K."

  • "But we just don’t believe that utilizing the assets and technologies of Huawei is consistent with the security or privacy interests of the U.K., of the U.S., and it remains a real issue between our two countries," he added.

The big picture, via Axios' Jonathan Swan: The Huawei debate has become one of the most urgent foreign policy priorities of the Trump administration and one of the more serious tests of the U.S.-U.K. relationship in recent times.

  • It could ultimately lead to the U.S. government curtailing the intelligence it shares with its closest ally, U.S. officials told Axios.

Jonathan Swan

Huawei threatens America's closest relationship

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Leon Neal/Getty Staff, Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Contributor

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is inching toward a decision that could profoundly harm the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States under President Trump.

Driving the news: Johnson is expected to decide, as soon as this week, whether to defy Trump's request that he ban Chinese technology giant Huawei from the U.K.'s 5G wireless network.

Jacob Knutson

U.K. allows Huawei to build part of 5G network

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Jan. 27. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei will build part of the country's next generation 5G mobile networks.

Why it matters: The United States along with numerous Conservative MPs have repeatedly warned the U.K. that Huawei is a national security risk, claiming that China could use its equipment for espionage. It's a sign the U.S. campaign against Huawei is faltering as allies open their markets.

Scott Rosenberg

Huawei's trial by "what if"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. critics of Huawei are ramping up a campaign to make the Chinese telecom giant a global pariah even as key American allies remain unsold on the case against the company.

Where it stands: U.S. officials and experts advocating blocking trade with Huawei lack hard evidence of Beijing-backed misdeeds, so they're asking the rest of the world to make choices based on "what if" scenarios.

