49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bloomberg agrees to pay for fired campaign staffers' health care

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former campaign staffers of Mike Bloomberg were notified Monday that the cost of their COBRA health insurance will be covered by the campaign through the presidential election, a campaign spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Bloomberg is facing multiple lawsuits and public scrutiny after he laid off more than 2,000 campaign staffers, despite promises to keep them employed through the November election.

What they're saying:

"The campaign has covered health insurance for former employees since Mike dropped out. Today’s announcement makes it official that given the challenges associated with the pandemic, the campaign will continue to cover health care through November 2020 for former employees who haven't secured other coverage."
— A Bloomberg campaign spokesperson tells Axios

The big picture: Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign allowed its more than 500 former staffers to keep their health insurance benefits through October amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper: Bloomberg spent $1 billion on 104-day presidential campaign

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Europe and the U.S. took measures this week to reopen some parts of their economy as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 209,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 885,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 979,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 mins ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

NBA to allow some training facilities to reopen on May 8

NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA is planning to allow players to take part in limited practice sessions on May 8 in cities that have lifted some of their coronavirus restrictions, the league announced Monday.

Why it matters: On March 12, the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to shut down because of the pandemic, sending shock waves around the country about the seriousness of the situation.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow9 mins ago - Sports
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 3,017,806 — Total deaths: 209,661 — Total recoveries — 885,302Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 979,077 — Total deaths: 55,563 — Total recoveries — 107,526 — Total tested: 5,441,079Map.
  3. In Congress: Mitch McConnell confirms Senate will return on May 4.
  4. States update: Iowa to lift some coronavirus business restrictions on May 1 — New York becomes first state to cancel Democratic presidential primary, angering Sanders supporters.
  5. Business update: Trump economic adviser says second-quarter GDP decline will be "worst since the Great Depression." — 68% of small businesses say coronavirus will change their models forever.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Defining essential businesses
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy