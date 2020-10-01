1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Midwest manufacturing survey soars

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Unexpectedly strong U.S. data may have helped pull the stock market out of its funk over the past few days.

Driving the news: Following Tuesday’s stronger-than-expected consumer confidence report from the Conference Board, ADP reported the biggest increase in private-sector job growth in three months Wednesday and a measure of business conditions in the Midwest rose to the highest level since the end of 2018.

  • The Chicago PMI jumped to 62.4 in September from 51.2 in August, and was well above Wall Street’s expectations of 52 (a reading above 50 indicates improving conditions).

One level deeper: New orders and production both rose to nearly two-year highs and all five main components of the index rose.

  • The Midwest region, which had suffered in 2019 as President Trump's trade war with China weighed heavily on demand, has seen particularly strong readings for its manufacturing sector in recent months thanks to a jump in car sales.

Yes, but: Like all purchasing managers indexes, the Chicago PMI only measures sentiment.

  • And while the surveys show things have radically improved, manufacturing’s sales, shipment and employment figures continue to lag well behind January and February’s levels.

Sep 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Conference Board's surging consumer confidence reading may be an outlier

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 101.8 in September from 86.3 in August after two straight monthly declines.

Why it matters: The reading was the largest increase in 17 years, the best reading since March and was nearly 12 points above consensus expectations.

19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Real-time data show economy's rebound slowing but still going

The New York Fed's index of real-time data reversed again in the last week, with data continuing to show a slow but recovering economy that is having trouble returning to its pre-pandemic strength.

What happened: The index was unexpectedly weaker given solid data on U.S. retail sales and the massive outperformance of the Conference Board's consumer confidence index.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
10 mins ago - Sports

Barstool jumps into sports betting

Barstool Sports was founded in 2003 as a free gambling newspaper. It later became a sports blog before growing into a media empire, and now things have come full circle with the recent launch of its own branded sportsbook.

Driving the news: The Barstool Sportsbook app saw a record 21,000 downloads per day during its first weekend (Sept. 18–20), breaking DraftKings' and Fanduel's daily records despite Pennsylvania being the only state where it was operational.

