5 Lakes CEO: Disruptive innovation is the challenge of a lifetime

The Midwest is looking for ways to develop more "disruptive innovation" in order to better compete globally and strengthen manufacturing, Kathleen Gallagher, Executive Director of the 5 Lakes Institute said at an Axios event on Thursday.

The big picture: Gallagher pointed to the industries in Milwaukee and throughout the Midwest that produced much of the equipment that the U.S. used to win World War II as inspiration for Midwesterners to move forward. "We need to pull this region up. That's our challenge of a lifetime right now," she added.