Some 70% of cyberattacks by cyber criminals are now phishing-related, according to a new report from Microsoft, which also found that attacks on critical infrastructure represent just a small slice of state-backed hacking efforts.

Why it matters: In the past, the report notes, "cybercriminals focused on malware attacks" to compromise their targets. The shift reflects cyber criminals’ skill at quickly adapting, in this case by pivoting to tried-and-true human engineering to trick people into handing over credentials.

Of note: In the last year, Microsoft analysts observed hackers affiliated with "16 different nation-state actors either targeting customers involved in the global COVID-19 response efforts or using the crisis in themed lures to expand their credential theft and malware delivery tactics," says the report.

These attacks targeted government health care organizations, as well as academic and commercial entities working on vaccine research, per the report.

Meanwhile: Though much attention has focused on breaches in critical infrastructure, the vast majority of cyber espionage observed by Microsoft is unrelated to it, says the report.