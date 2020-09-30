Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Some 70% of cyberattacks by cyber criminals are now phishing-related, according to a new report from Microsoft, which also found that attacks on critical infrastructure represent just a small slice of state-backed hacking efforts.
Why it matters: In the past, the report notes, "cybercriminals focused on malware attacks" to compromise their targets. The shift reflects cyber criminals’ skill at quickly adapting, in this case by pivoting to tried-and-true human engineering to trick people into handing over credentials.
Of note: In the last year, Microsoft analysts observed hackers affiliated with "16 different nation-state actors either targeting customers involved in the global COVID-19 response efforts or using the crisis in themed lures to expand their credential theft and malware delivery tactics," says the report.
- These attacks targeted government health care organizations, as well as academic and commercial entities working on vaccine research, per the report.
Meanwhile: Though much attention has focused on breaches in critical infrastructure, the vast majority of cyber espionage observed by Microsoft is unrelated to it, says the report.
- 90% of Microsoft’s "nation-state notifications in the past year have been to organizations that do not operate critical infrastructure," says the report.
- "Common targets have included nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), advocacy groups, human rights organizations and think tanks focused on public policy, international affairs or security."