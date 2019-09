Details: A Microsoft spokeswoman told AP the company closed the store for the rest of the day. Protest organizers Close the Camps said in a statement the sit-in was to demand that the tech giant stops "allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to use its technology in the racist campaign against immigrants and legal asylum seekers."

Why it matters: Per AP, there's been mounting criticism of companies working with ICE — including from Microsoft's own employees. In June, more than 100 Microsoft workers signed an open letter calling for the company to sever its ties with ICE over the agency's family separation policy.

What they're saying: Microsoft said previously it was "dismayed' by the Trump administration's family separation practices but defended its work with the agency.