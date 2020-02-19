Women's golf legend Mickey Wright dies at 85

Mickey Wright, the women's golf legend who owned "the best swing ever" and gave the fledgling LPGA a crucial lift in the late 1950s, died Monday of a heart attack at 85.

By the numbers: Wright won 13 majors and 82 LPGA Tour titles during her career and is second on the all-time majors list behind fellow American Patty Berg (15).

What they're saying: "Whenever I talked to the great players like Ben Hogan and Jackie Burke about who they thought had the best swing ever, they always said it was Mickey Wright," said Swing coach Jim McLean.