Women's golf legend Mickey Wright dies at 85

Mickey Wright, the women's golf legend who owned "the best swing ever" and gave the fledgling LPGA a crucial lift in the late 1950s, died Monday of a heart attack at 85.

By the numbers: Wright won 13 majors and 82 LPGA Tour titles during her career and is second on the all-time majors list behind fellow American Patty Berg (15).

What they're saying: "Whenever I talked to the great players like Ben Hogan and Jackie Burke about who they thought had the best swing ever, they always said it was Mickey Wright," said Swing coach Jim McLean.

  • "You can teach with what she does just as easily today as you could 60 years ago."

The Premier Golf League is approaching top players about a mysterious new tour

Several players and agents have been approached about participating in a new star-driven global golf tour called the Premier Golf League (PGL), according to multiple reports.

Details: The tour would consist of 18 events and feature 48-player fields, 54-hole competitions (so three days with no cut) and $10 million purses. The mysterious entity behind the tour is also reportedly exploring a team concept similar to Formula One racing, plus an identical women's format.

Australian Open highlights the parity divide between men and women's tennis

Novak Djokovic came back from two sets to one down for the first time in a major final to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and earn his eighth Australian Open crown.

Why it matters: The win allows Djokovic to reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal and tighten the gap with Nadal and Roger Federer in the race to see who will finish with the most Grand Slam singles titles.

