Michigan Secretary of State warns it may take days to declare election winner

Michigan may not have its final election results until the Friday following the election, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) told CNN's "Inside Politics" on Sunday.

Driving the news: It comes days after Josh Mendelsohn, the CEO of Democratic data and analytics firm Hawkfish, told "Axios on HBO" of a scenario in which President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Benson said Michigan anticipates twice the usual mail-in and early vote ballots and that workers will be not be allowed to begin opening envelopes that were mailed in until Election Day.

  • "If that doesn't change, it may be until Friday evening before the full results of Michigan's elections are in."
  • "If that's the case, then I'm going to spend every minute between when our polls close and when we have the full results proactively letting everyone know that until every vote is counted, he will not be able to say who won any race."

Sanders: America should prepare for Trump's refusal to concede

Bernie Sanders. Photo: Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in an interview with Politico on Friday warned that Americans must ready themselves for the possibility that President Trump will refuse to leave office even if he loses November's election.

What he's saying: "Trump was saying ... ‘the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,’" Sanders recalled, alluding to Trump comments from the Republican National Convention. "Now he is making that statement at a time when virtually every national poll has him behind."

Special report on virus-era voting: Prepare for unprecedented threats

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With rare, if not unprecedented, agreement, President Trump, Joe Biden, intelligence officials and Big Tech CEOs are all warning of threats to accurate and trusted vote counts before, on and after election day. 

American elections face a triple threat in 2020: 

  • Foreign governmentsespecially Russia, China and Iran — are actively spreading misinformation via social platforms.
Trump hit with devastating book barrage

Michael Cohen. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Never before has a sitting president been hit by so many blistering books, so many times, in a one-month period. 

Why it matters: President Trump's niece and his former fixer paint a devastating portrait of a corrupt, racist, dishonest commander in chief, just two months before the election. Michael Schmidt, a top N.Y. Times investigative reporter, begins with a quote from "King Lear" in his new book reporting that Trump's Russia ties have never been fully investigated.

