Michigan prosecutors charge 5 Catholic clergy for sexual abuse

Michigan prosecutors have charged 5 former Catholic priests with sexual abuse as a part of a larger investigation into decades of allegations into clergy misconduct, reports the AP.

Details: Most of the charges emerged after prosecutors investigated nearly 450 hotline tips, and are saying they've only gone through 10% of the information, per the AP. However, they can't prosecute other clergy members because some cases have exceeded their statutes of limitations. Michigan is also 1 of at least 15 states currently investigating alleged sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, per ABC.

