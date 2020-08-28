Former First Lady Michelle Obama said in a social media post Friday that she is "devastated" by the police shooting of Jacob Blake and killing of two protesters this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

What she's saying: “These past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about what our kids are seeing every day in this country — the lack of empathy, the division stoked in times of crisis, the age-old and systemic racism that’s been so prominent this summer," Obama said. "Sometimes they see it on the news. Sometimes they see it from the White House Rose Garden. And sometimes they see it from the back seat of a car."

