38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama: "I’m exhausted and frustrated right now"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaking in 2019. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said in a social media post Friday that she is "devastated" by the police shooting of Jacob Blake and killing of two protesters this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

What she's saying: “These past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about what our kids are seeing every day in this country — the lack of empathy, the division stoked in times of crisis, the age-old and systemic racism that’s been so prominent this summer," Obama said. "Sometimes they see it on the news. Sometimes they see it from the White House Rose Garden. And sometimes they see it from the back seat of a car."

Go deeper... Michelle Obama: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country ... it is what it is"

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 27, 2020 - Sports

Obama praises Bucks for "standing up for what they believe in" with boycott

Former President Obama addresses the virtual Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. Photo: DNCC via Getty Images

Former President Obama hailed the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday for "standing up for what they believe in" and boycotting their NBA playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Obama's statement came as games were postponed in the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS as other teams followed the Bucks' lead and protested the shooting of Blake, 29, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down.

Go deeper: Milwaukee Bucks issue statement on Jacob Blake boycott

Axios
Aug 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Federal prosecutors launch civil rights probe into Jacob Blake's shooting

Demonstrators march through the city during a Sunday protest in New York City over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that federal prosecutors and the FBI have opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

The big picture: Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down following the Aug. 23 shooting. The incident triggered a wave of protests in Kenosha, in the latest demonstration against police brutality and racism.

Orion Rummler
Aug 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden responds to Pence speech: The violence is in "Trump’s America"

Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Aug. 20. Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday rebuking Vice President Mike Pence for claiming in his RNC speech that "you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America," referencing Black Lives Matter protests and unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The big picture: Trump and Pence are running on a "law and order" message amid nationwide unrest, and Republicans have relentlessly attacked Biden for what they claim has been a failure to denounce violent protests. Biden said unequivocally in his Thursday statement: "There is no place for violence, looting or burning. None. Zero."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow