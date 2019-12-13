Michelle Obama tells Greta Thunberg to "ignore the doubters"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama had some encouraging words on Friday for Greta Thunberg after she was named Time's 2019 Person of the Year, telling the Swedish climate teen activist to "ignore the doubters."

.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.

The big picture: Since receiving the honor, Thunberg has been the subject of online attacks, including ones from President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr.

