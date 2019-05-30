Michael Wolff debuts Trump's H.R. McMaster impression in new book

A scene from Michael Wolff's "Siege," coming Tuesday from Henry Holt: President Trump performed impressions of national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with "a droning voice and heavy breathing."

What they're saying: "[L]ike the last book, 'Siege' is ultimately crippled by three flaws," Ryan Lizza writes in his WashPost review. "Wolff’s overreliance on a single character [Bannon], and one who is now more distant from the action; factual errors that mar the author's credibility; and sourcing that is so opaque it renders the scoops highly suspicious and unreliable."

