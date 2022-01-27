Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

EPA pledges to help poor communities impacted by pollution

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

EPA Administrator Michael Regan. Photo: Samuel Corum via Getty Images

The EPA is vowing to take new steps to help communities disproportionately burdened by pollution, after Administrator Michael Regan's tour of areas in Louisiana, Mississippi and elsewhere.

State of play: The steps include expanding air monitoring and "aggressively" using unannounced inspections of polluting facilities suspected of noncompliance with standards, the EPA said.

  • The EPA will also install air pollution monitors in Louisiana, specifically between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, where cancer risks are higher than in the rest of the U.S., to detect emissions in real time, AP reports.
  • The agency also sent a letter to the city of Jackson, Mississippi, ordering city officials to "correct the significant deficiencies identified" in its drinking water system, AP notes.

What they're saying: "Seeing the situation for myself, talking directly to community members, it is startling where we get to this point — the point where children miss school days because the water isn’t safe," Regan said, per The New York Times.

  • He added that the environmental conditions he had witnessed in different parts of the country were "unacceptable in the United States of America."
  • Regan in November 2021 visited mainly lower-income communities in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas to witness environmental conditions in places affected by industrial pollution, according to AP.
  • "In every community I visited during the 'Journey to Justice' tour, the message was clear: residents have suffered far too long and local, state and federal agencies have to do better," the EPA administration said, per AP.

Neil Irwin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

2021 economy boomed at fastest rate in 37 years

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis

The U.S. economy surged ahead with a 6.9% annual growth rate in the final months of 2021 and achieved the strongest growth over an entire calendar year since 1984.

Driving the news: New GDP numbers from the Commerce Department show a remarkable acceleration in economic activity, much faster than the 5.3% growth rate analysts expected.

Matt Phillips
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Fed isn't the only problem investors are worried about

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Federal Reserve will be raising rates, just as the economy is slowing. The markets hate that.

Why it matters: The ugly start to the stock trading year doesn't just reflect Fed-induced agita — investors are also worried about a growth slowdown.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Health

White House says Obamacare sign-ups hit record

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaking in the White House in December 2021. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The White House said Thursday that a record 14.5 million Americans have signed up for health insurance through Obamacare marketplaces since Nov. 1, including more than 10 million enrollments through HealthCare.gov.

Why it matters: Last year's stimulus bill contained substantial investments in the program, including increased subsidies for people who don't receive health insurance from an employer or through Medicare or Medicaid.

