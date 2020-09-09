23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Cohen's "trifecta of truth"

Michael Cohen — whose "Disloyal," out yesterday, is the No. 1 Amazon bestseller — told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Tuesday night in a show-long interview:

  • "If you look at just the books that have come out recently — Mary Trump's book, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's book, my book — it's kind of like the trifecta of truth."
  • "We all seem to be pointing to the same thing: [President Trump] is devoid of empathy."

Why it matters: Never before has a sitting president been hit by so many blistering books, so many times, in a one-month period. Bob Woodward, armed with a reported 17 interviews with Trump himself, will be out Sept. 15 with "Rage," which Trump is already attacking.

Other Cohen highlights:

  • On Trump's financial records: "I think it poses a tremendous threat to the president, which, of course, is why he elected not to release his tax returns."
  • On Trump's praise for Vladimir Putin: "Trump is keen on this power. And whether it's Putin, Mohammed bin Salman, the Kim Jong-uns, the Maduros, it's the power that he is so involved with and so in search of, that this is exactly what he believes.”
  • On National Enquirer hit pieces on Trump's opponents: "Whoever was rising in the poll, that's who became the person that we needed to knock out of the race. ... [Salacious rumors] would be provided to me by David Pecker. I would immediately take them into Mr. Trump's office, we would sit down, we would talk about it, he would approve it and then I would contact David. Next thing you know, two days later on the front cover, Marco Rubio has a drug problem."

Sep 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump faces surprising cash crunch

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., on Thursday evening. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Money concerns are very real for President Trump's campaign — an unusual predicament for a sitting president, and one that worries veteran Republican operatives, with Trump so far behind in swing states as the race climaxes.

Why it matters: The campaign's view is that Trump will get his message out, and he depends less on paid media than normal politicians. But the number of states Trump has to worry about has actually grown, and Joe Biden's massive August fundraising haul has given his campaign a lift as early voting begins.

Fadel Allassan
19 mins ago - Sports

Human rights groups call on IOC to revoke 2022 Beijing Olympics

A sign for Beijing's bid for the Winter Olympics logo. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

More than 160 human rights groups called on the International Olympics Committee to revoke China's award of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games over the country's human rights abuses, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The letter represents "the largest coordinated effort" yet against staging the Beijing games, coming amid heightened scrutiny of China's mass detention and repression of Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities, according to Reuters.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses are losing confidence in their survival

Data: Goldman Sachs; Chart: Axios Visuals

Small businesses have largely exhausted their federal funding and are starting to lay off workers, with many worrying about having to shut their doors for good, according to a new survey from Goldman Sachs provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: Business still has not returned to normal, six months after the coronavirus pandemic first appeared in U.S. But small firms say the money they received from the Paycheck Protection Program has run dry.

