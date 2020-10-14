2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Cohen to write book on DOJ politicization under Trump

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's longtime fixer Michael Cohen says he is writing a second book on Trump's presidency, Politico first reported.

The big picture: Cohen's first tell-all, "Disloyal," published last month, painted a devastating portrait of Trump. The next project will focus on the politicization of the Department of Justice under this administration.

  • Cohen was sentenced in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress. He was released from prison in July and is serving the rest of his three-year sentence in home confinement.

What he's saying: “There’s so much more to the story that hasn’t been told, tangentially related to Donald Trump,” Cohen told Politico.

  • “It is fair and accurate to state that President Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice against those he deems to be a threat thus making it into the Department of Injustice.”

What to watch: Cohen said he's in talks with multiple publishers and hopes to release his latest book in 2021.




Oct 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump asks Supreme Court to block subpoena for tax returns

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump's attorneys filed an emergency request on Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to block a lower court's ruling that would allow the Manhattan district attorney to enforce a subpoena for his personal and corporate tax returns.

The state of play: This could be the second time that the long-running legal battle over Trump's finances ends up before the Supreme Court. In July, the court ruled that presidents are not immune from investigation but sent the case back down to lower courts, where Trump's lawyers could try again to fight the subpoena.



Oct 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

DOJ sues former Melania Trump aide over tell-all book

First lady Melania Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Tuesday sued a former aide to first lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, saying she violated a nondisclosure agreement when she published her tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," Politico reports.

The big picture: This is not the first time the DOJ has sued in response to a revealing book about the Trump administration. The department filed suit against former national security adviser John Bolton in June to prevent the release of his memoir "The Room Where it Happened."



Politics & Policy

