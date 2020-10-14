Michael Cohen to write book on DOJ politicization under Trump

President Trump's longtime fixer Michael Cohen says he is writing a second book on Trump's presidency, Politico first reported.

The big picture: Cohen's first tell-all, "Disloyal," published last month, painted a devastating portrait of Trump. The next project will focus on the politicization of the Department of Justice under this administration.

Cohen was sentenced in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress. He was released from prison in July and is serving the rest of his three-year sentence in home confinement.

What he's saying: “There’s so much more to the story that hasn’t been told, tangentially related to Donald Trump,” Cohen told Politico.

“It is fair and accurate to state that President Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice against those he deems to be a threat thus making it into the Department of Injustice.”

What to watch: Cohen said he's in talks with multiple publishers and hopes to release his latest book in 2021.