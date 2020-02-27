23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg apologizes for calling transgender people "it"

Ursula Perano

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg apologized in a call with transgender leaders on Thursday for previously referring to transgender people as "it" after more than a week of silence on the issue, per NewNowNext.

Driving the news: BuzzFeed reported on the ex-mayor's 2019 remarks earlier this month, citing a recently uncovered video in which Bloomberg stated: "If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people."

  • He reportedly made a similar comment in 2016, BuzzFeed notes.

Why it matters: The move comes as another example of Bloomberg walking back previous positions and comments as he competes for the Democratic nomination.

  • Last week, Bloomberg offered to release three women from nondisclosure agreements related to claims of sexual misconduct and gender discrimination amid mounting criticism.
  • He also apologized for implementing stop-and-frisk policies in New York City that disproportionately affected people of color.

The other side: Bloomberg's recently released LGBTQ equality plan calls for a return to Obama-era protections that President Trump has moved to undo, specifically increasing law enforcement training to protected transgender people of color.

What he's saying:

"It was a poor attempt to describe how some who oppose transgender equality think about this issue — and those words do not reflect my unwavering support for equality for transgender Americans."
— Mike Bloomberg in a statement
  • "As mayor, I signed a sweeping transgender civil rights bill and, as president, will promote policies that advance equality for transgender Americans who have been attacked by the Trump administration over the past three years," he added.

Go deeper

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

Bloomberg's baggage, and barrage

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top 2020 Democrats, armed with decades of opposition research, plan to savage Mike Bloomberg as a Democratic Trump — an egomaniac New York billionaire who's stained by sexism and racial slights, and hell-bent on buying power and puppeteering mass media.

Why it matters: Bloomberg knows it's coming, has rehearsed his retorts, readied ads and policy plans to deflect, and will unleash $1.5 billion more on ads and staff to clean up any damage.

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Sanders co-chair: Bloomberg should drop out over stop-and-frisk

Bloomberg campaigns in California, Feb. 3. Photo: Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders' national campaign co-chair called on Michael Bloomberg to drop out of the presidential race Tuesday after newly surfaced audio from a 2015 speech he gave showed how the former New York mayor defended stop-and-frisk and advocated for putting "all the cops" in minority neighborhoods. 

What they're saying: "What has been exposed is the true nature of Mayor Bloomberg, so one apology just because you're running for president does not erase the damage that you have done," Nina Turner told Axios in the lobby of the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester. 

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

The states seeking bans on transgender minors' medical treatments

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

At least eight states have considered bills that, if passed, would outlaw transgender minors' access to gender-affirming medical treatments.

The latest: A South Dakota Senate committee on Monday killed a bill that would have punished medical professionals with a $2,000 fine and a year in prison if they treated transgender minors with puberty blockers, hormone therapies or gender-related surgeries, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy