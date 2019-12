Attorney Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court Tuesday to attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to publicize claims that it made improper payments to athletes, AP reports. (Nike denies any wrongdoing.)

Details: Prosecutors in the U.S. District Court amended the Nike indictment to drop two conspiracy counts but added an honest services fraud charge, Reuters notes. He's due to face trial on Jan. 21.