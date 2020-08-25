2 hours ago - Health

Miami-Dade County mayor lifts indoor dining coronavirus restrictions

Miami-Dade County, Florida, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced on Thursday that restaurant dining rooms can reopen at the end of August, the Miami Herald reports.

Why it matters: The move comes after Gimenez faced pressure from local leaders and restaurant owners to lift emergency restrictions on indoor dining to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The limits had been in place for nearly two months.

By the numbers: Miami-Dade, one of the largest hotspots for the virus in the country, has been Florida's hardest-hit county, with 152,612 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,253 deaths to date, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The big picture: This will be the second time dining rooms reopen since the start of the pandemic. Gimenez reimposed a ban on indoor dining in early July after his county experienced a surge in coronavirus cases.

  • The mayor issued a 10pm to 6am curfew, as the state recorded its highest single-day coronavirus spike in July. Gimenez will not push back the curfew, but said he will revisit the issue after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
  • Restaurants can resume table service inside on Aug. 31, though they must limit indoor capacity to 50%
  • Requirements now include that eateries have air conditioning on, open windows and doors, and have no more than six people per table.

Ursula Perano
7 hours ago - Health

University of Alabama reports 531 COVID-19 cases since in-person classes began

The University of Alabama on Monday reported 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since in-person classes resumed on Aug. 19, according to the school's new coronavirus dashboard.

Why it matters: The outbreak underscores concerns from public health experts that in-person classes could cause community spread of the coronavirus within school populations. The total reported on Monday does not include the 311 positive tests that were caught when students first re-entered campus.

Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 23,736,101 — Total deaths: 815,248— Total recoveries: 15,395,429
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 5,764,304 — Total deaths: 178,065 — Total recoveries: 2,020,774 — Total tests: 72,889,910
  3. Politics: Peter Navarro claims need for randomized study on plasma is a "crazy talking point"Sen. Tim Scott: "Mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine."
  4. Health: What it's like to give convalescent plasma Miami-Dade County mayor lifts indoor dining coronavirus restrictions.
  5. Business: What tech is (and isn't) selling during the pandemic.
  6. Education: University of Alabama reports 531 cases since in-person classes began.
Marisa Fernandez
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

Student media sounds alarm on unsafe university reopenings

College media outlets are calling out their universities for failing to address the potentially-devastating communal spread of COVID-19 in their college towns.

Why it matters: With local newspapers in decline, campus papers have increasingly become the default for how students and community members get their news.

