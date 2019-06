Mexican authorities are investigating reports that police shot at 17 migrants heading for the U.S. last week, killing a 19-year-old woman and wounding 2 men, local media report.

Details: People in police uniforms "opened fire" on the migrants from El Salvador near a checkpoint in Agua Dulce, Veracruz, before fleeing on Friday, Attorney General Jorge Winckler Ortiz told a news conference on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.