Los Angeles, Phoenix lead metro areas with most new coronavirus cases

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Adapted from Nephron Research; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

New York City is no longer the metro area with the most new coronavirus cases each day in the U.S. In fact, it's not even in the top 20, per Nephron Research. Neither is Boston, D.C., San Francisco or Detroit.

Between the lines: We may still be in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic as a country, but this phase of it looks very different than the first.

  • Although Los Angeles and Chicago are still adding a lot of new cases each day, the number of cases is decreasing over time. In cities throughout the South and the Sunbelt, cases are increasing — and in some instances skyrocketing.

Yes, but: Now that we as a society have more information about the coronavirus, who is getting it may look different than it did earlier, especially if vulnerable people continue social distancing.

  • In Tennessee, for example, younger people have made up a higher portion of new cases than they did earlier on in the pandemic, according to a recent Vanderbilt report.

Axios
World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil reported 1,269 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall death toll to 46,510, and it confirmed 32,188 new cases, taking the total to 955,377.

By the numbers: Brazil's number of infections and deaths from COVID-19 are second only to the U.S., where over 11,700 people have died from the virus and more than 2.1 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins.

Bryan Walsh
Saving the elderly from coronavirus

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As the elderly, especially those in nursing homes, bear the brunt of deaths from COVID-19, new approaches and tools to keep them safe are emerging.

Why it matters: Seniors are much more susceptible to the novel coronavirus, and the conditions in many long-term care homes facilitate the spread of COVID-19. Independent of the current pandemic, America and much of the world is aging rapidly and is in need of technologies to care for them.

Fadel Allassan
Cuomo to end daily coronavirus press briefings

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will end his daily coronavirus briefings this week, he told reporters Wednesday.

Why it matters: His final briefing on Friday will be his 111th, per NY1's Pat Kiernan — an unprecedented streak of media availability amid the pandemic.

