Los Angeles, Phoenix lead metro areas with most new coronavirus cases

New York City is no longer the metro area with the most new coronavirus cases each day in the U.S. In fact, it's not even in the top 20, per Nephron Research. Neither is Boston, D.C., San Francisco or Detroit.

Between the lines: We may still be in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic as a country, but this phase of it looks very different than the first.

Although Los Angeles and Chicago are still adding a lot of new cases each day, the number of cases is decreasing over time. In cities throughout the South and the Sunbelt, cases are increasing — and in some instances skyrocketing.

Yes, but: Now that we as a society have more information about the coronavirus, who is getting it may look different than it did earlier, especially if vulnerable people continue social distancing.