Data: International Energy Agency; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Energy-related methane emissions rose almost 5% last year following the COVID-related drop in 2020, but were slightly below 2019 levels, IEA finds.

The big picture: "Based on recent elevated natural gas prices, almost all of the options to reduce emissions from oil and gas operations worldwide could be implemented at no net cost," it says.

Threat level: The annual methane tracking report this year includes coal-sector emissions for the first time. They're big.