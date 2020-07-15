Mergers and acquisitions picked back up in Q2

Big companies are quickly getting back to business as usual even as coronavirus cases continue to hit record levels.

What's happening: A recent survey of U.S. chief financial officers found the difference in outlooks between small and large firms over the next 12 months "is extreme."

Expectations at small businesses "have essentially collapsed," says Keith Parker, global equity strategist at UBS Research.

Conversely, more than 60% of large firms with sales over $2 billion expect sales growth to accelerate — 49% expect a "significant pickup."

In the world of M&A, deals started picking back up in the back half of the second quarter, data from CB Insights show.

By the numbers: VC deal activity rebounded globally and Asia saw the largest increase of the quarter, with activity rising 20%, compared to 9% in Europe and 3% in North America.