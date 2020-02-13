Employers struggle to handle mental illness

Reported mental illnesses are more common among young people than other generations, and employers are struggling to figure out how to accommodate their young employees' mental health issues, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Between the lines: These young workers grew up receiving accommodations in school that helped them manage their mental health, but the laws — and pressures — around employment are different.

Details: Mental illnesses covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act often have vague or invisible symptoms, which can make accommodations more difficult for employers than those for physical health issues.

But workers are making more requests for such accommodations, WSJ reports, and more are alleging that they're experiencing discrimination because of their mental health conditions.

The number of discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that cited anxiety disorders rose from 65 in 2006 to 371 in 2019.

Go deeper: