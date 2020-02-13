2 hours ago - Health

Employers struggle to handle mental illness

Caitlin Owens

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Reported mental illnesses are more common among young people than other generations, and employers are struggling to figure out how to accommodate their young employees' mental health issues, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Between the lines: These young workers grew up receiving accommodations in school that helped them manage their mental health, but the laws — and pressures — around employment are different.

Details: Mental illnesses covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act often have vague or invisible symptoms, which can make accommodations more difficult for employers than those for physical health issues.

  • But workers are making more requests for such accommodations, WSJ reports, and more are alleging that they're experiencing discrimination because of their mental health conditions.
  • The number of discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that cited anxiety disorders rose from 65 in 2006 to 371 in 2019.

Rashaan Ayesh

Some schools give mental health days as young Americans' suicide rate rises

Photo: Adam Augustus Crowley/Getty Images

States and school districts around the country are passing legislation to allow students to take mental health days as young people struggle with depression and anxiety, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The changes come as the suicide rate among young people continues to rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported suicide was the second leading cause of death among people ages 10-24 in 2017.

Caitlin Owens

The U.S. suicide rate is exceptionally high among wealthy nations

Reproduced from The Commonwealth Fund; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. has the highest suicide rate among wealthy nations, according to a Commonwealth Fund report.

Between the lines: That's potentially because of our high rates of mental illness, inadequate mental health screening, low investments in social services and the cost of mental health care, the researchers said.

Go deeper: Mental health coverage is getting worse

If you have any thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please pick up the phone right now and call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Sara Fischer

Scoop: Snapchat's new wellness push

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Snapchat is launching a new set of tools and custom content around mental health and wellness, sources tell Axios. One tool includes a search function that surfaces health and wellness resources on topics including depression, suicide and anxiety.

Why it matters: It's the first product launch around what will be a bigger health and wellness push from Snapchat that will be rolled out in the next few months.

