U.S. women's soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Tuesday night President Trump is excluding people with his "Make America Great Again" message, "harking back to an era that was not great for everyone."

The big picture: Trump railed against the co-captain on Twitter last month after she said she wouldn't go to the White House should the U.S. win the World Cup in France. They clinched the trophy Sunday, as fans in the Lyon stadium chanted "equal pay" — a nod to the U.S. team's fight against gender disparities in soccer. Rapinoe said she still wouldn't visit the White House "and every teammate that I've talked to explicitly about it would not go."