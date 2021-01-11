Trump administration issues last-minute approval for Medicaid block grant

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
CMS administrator Seema Verma. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
CMS administrator Seema Verma has been working steadily for four years to restructure the Medicaid program — and Friday's approval of a block grant proposal in Tennessee was one last, big parting shot.
The big picture: Medicaid waivers — most notably, waivers allowing states to impose work requirements in their Medicaid programs — have been the most focused, most significant part of the Trump administration's health care legacy.
- And the waiver approved on Friday, allowing Tennessee to convert its Medicaid into a system of block grants for 10 years, would be the biggest change yet.
Yes, but: The Biden administration will be able to undo the waiver approval, as The Tennessean notes, and Medicaid work requirements have suffered consistent losses in the courts.