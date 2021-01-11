Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump administration issues last-minute approval for Medicaid block grant

CMS administrator Seema Verma. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

CMS administrator Seema Verma has been working steadily for four years to restructure the Medicaid program — and Friday's approval of a block grant proposal in Tennessee was one last, big parting shot.

The big picture: Medicaid waivers — most notably, waivers allowing states to impose work requirements in their Medicaid programs — have been the most focused, most significant part of the Trump administration's health care legacy.

  • And the waiver approved on Friday, allowing Tennessee to convert its Medicaid into a system of block grants for 10 years, would be the biggest change yet.

Yes, but: The Biden administration will be able to undo the waiver approval, as The Tennessean notes, and Medicaid work requirements have suffered consistent losses in the courts.

Fadel Allassan
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taps veteran career diplomat William Burns to lead CIA

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate William Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a career diplomat for over 30 years, to serve as director of the CIA, the transition confirmed Monday.

Why. it matters: If confirmed, Burns would be the first career diplomat to lead the agency. Burns served the State Department in a number of posts around the world from the Reagan to the Obama administrations.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Growing GOP problem: Powerlessness

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Republicans are losing power where power matters most at the national level: in politics, media, technology and the workplace.

Why it matters: Republicans often felt mistreated when they had real power in the form of the presidency and Senate. Watch Fox News or listen to Ben Shapiro, and you will see and hear how this new isolation will feed Republican worries and grievances in the months ahead.

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

America's population growth is slowing down

Data: William H Frey analysis of US decennial censuses 2010-2010, 2020 Census Demographic Analysis released December 15, 2020; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Even in an unlikely "high growth rate" scenario, America's population has grown at the slowest rate since at least the 1930s, according to recent Census Bureau projections for the last decade.

Why it matters: America is aging. There is a growing number of people out of the workforce, and a relatively smaller number of people trying to support them — a situation that could cripple programs like Social Security and slow economic growth.

