Media and telecom deals down due to coronavirus pandemic

Reproduced from PwC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Deal volume for the media and telecom industry has slowed significantly during the coronavirus, according to the latest report from PwC.

Yes, but: Some companies, like Industry Dive, with healthy balance sheets and access to capital are still trying to find opportunistic investments.

  • "We've seen this in past cycles during financial crises," says Bart Spiegel, deals partner, PwC U.S. "These times allow people to take a step back and opportunities present themselves."

Driving the news: While major deals are mostly on hold, there have been some small B2B media deals over the past few months, as companies try to find unique ways to partner and tackle future pandemic uncertainty with shared resources.

  • CB Insights, a market intelligence media company, for example, acquired the data assets of VentureSource, a venture capital data tool, from Dow Jones last week.

Venture capital investment is still pouring into media niche companies.

  • Wave.tv, a sports media company, raised $32 million last week.
  • Religion of Sports Media, a sports media company founded by NFL veterans, raised $10 million two weeks ago.

The big picture: Deals are dwindling broadly across all industries, in part because acquirers are concerned about delays in getting deals over the finish line amid the pandemic.

Dion Rabouin
Jul 23, 2020 - Economy & Business

The future of business is now

Reproduced from PricewaterhouseCoopers; Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus-induced recession led to a decline in deals during the first half of the year, but global firms are quickly coming off of the sidelines and setting in motion major changes to their business strategy, according to a new research from PwC.

Why it matters: Business leaders are laying out the blueprint for the future of commerce in the U.S. and around the world right now and trends are starting to emerge.

Fadel Allassan
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) painted the integrity of the Justice Department as "more at risk than at any time in modern history" in opening remarks at a hearing for Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, accusing him of shielding President Trump from responsibility and eroding democratic norms.

Why it matters: The hearing, which focuses on the DOJ's alleged politicization under Barr, is the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. Barr in his own remarks accused the committee's Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.

Courtenay Brown
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed extends economic support programs through December

Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on June 30. Photo: Bill O'Leary/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is extending the emergency lending programs it launched in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus to the end of the year.

Why it matters: The Fed's programs were originally set to expire in September, but the central bank is now signaling that the economy will need its support for a longer period than anticipated. Congress, too, is facing looming deadlines for programs like extra unemployment benefits set to expire in coming days, when lawmakers initially hoped the coronavirus would have run its course.